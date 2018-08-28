  • search

Bhima Koregaon violence: Nation wide raids led to arrest of these persons

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 28: The Pune police which led a nation wide raid at the residences of lawyers and activists in connection with their investigation into the alleged naxal links has carried out several arrests.

    The police have arrested at least 6 persons which includes writer, P Varavara Rao, a local journalist, activist, Gautam Navlakha, lawyers Arun Pereira, and Vernon Gonsalves in Mumbai and civil rights lawyer and trade unionist Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad.

    Bhima Koregaon violence: Nation wide raids led to arrest of these persons
    P Varavara Rao

    All these persons have been charged under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

    Also Read | After analysing 25,000 GB data and raiding urban naxals, police unearth 'Break India conspiracy'

    The Pune police had managed to get the transit remand of Navlakha till August 30. However a plea was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the transit remand.

    Searches were conducted at eight places simultaneously in Hyderabad, Ranchi, Delhi, Faridabad and Mumbai.

    A team of Pune police on Tuesday morning searched the Mumbai residences of Gonsalves and Pereira, who were representing the case of five persons arrested previously for alleged Maoist connections.

    Also Read | Bhima Koregaon: How urban naxals fanned the violence and instigated Dalits

    A team also searched the house of Father Stan Swamy in Ranchi, while the other went to the house of Maoist ideologue Rao in Hyderabad. Rao's family said that he was arrested by the police following an 8 hour search at his home.

    One of the journalists, Tekula Kranthi, was also arrested after police reportedly seized his laptop and several documents allegedly showing his connections with the Maoist party.

    Read more about:

    bhima koregaon violence dalits naxalites arrested

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 18:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue