Bhima Koregaon violence: Mayawati lashes out at BJP

BSP chief Mayawati lashed out at the BJP and RSS over the violence after Right-Wing groups were accused of sparking unrest.

BJP/RSS are anti-Dalit, they don't want Dalits to learn about their history. They want them to be slaves, said Mayawati.

Earlier, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has aired similar view on the issue. He has tweeted: "A central pillar of the RSS/BJP's fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance."

Mumbai was brought to a standstill on Tuesday as anger boiled over after violence marred the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district on Monday.

More than 100 people have been detained over different locations in Maharashtra for protesting against violence in Bhima Koregaon near on Monday. Protestors disrupted suburbs and local train services on the Harbour.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 2, 2018, 20:32 [IST]
