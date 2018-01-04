Bhima Koregaon violence in Maharashtra: Mumbai crawls back to normalcy

Normalcy in the financial capital was restored on Thursday after a shutdown over Bhima Koregaon Violence in the state was called off.

The Maharashtra bandh was called by Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district on Monday.

The tension began on Monday when lakhs of Dalits gathered in the village of Bhima-Koregaon, about 30 km from Pune, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of a battle that saw Dalit soldiers fighting with the British, defeating the army of the upper caste Peshwas or rulers.

The clashes erupted during the commemoration by Dalit groups of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon. As an argument between some assembled Dalits and right-wing groups spun out of control, a 28-year-old Maratha was killed.

