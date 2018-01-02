Bhima Koregaon violence: Jignesh Mevani appeals for peace

Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday urged Maharashtra government to ensure the rule of law after violent caste clashes erupted in Pune district.

Taking to twitter, Mevani said the Maharashtra government must ensure the rule of law. He also appealed the people in the state to maintain peace.

Maharashtra government must ensure rule of law. I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to maintain peace. — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) January 2, 2018

The anger over marking the 200th anniversary of Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district of Maharashtra continued today as protestors disrupted suburbs and local train services on the Harbour Line.

The event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa's army, was yesterday marred by incidents of violence, in which one person was killed.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchable -- were part of the East India Company's forces.

However, some right-wing groups in Pune had expressed opposition to celebration of the British victory.

OneIndia News