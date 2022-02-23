YouTube
    Bhima Koregaon: Accused wanted to end Modi rule with Rajiv Gandhi like incident, says court

    New Delhi, Feb 23: A special court of the National Investigation Agency has rejected the bail plea filed by four accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

    The bail pleas filed Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap, Hany Babu were rejected by the special court. The court took into note a letter written by the accused which spoke about ending the Modi led fascist regime. It also spoke about targeting his roadshows.

    The court observed that Hany Babu a professor at the Delhi University had knowledge of the conspiracy which was being hatched to end 'Modi Raj' with a Rajiv Gandhi like incident.

    If these allegations are taking into consideration in proper perspective in that case there will be no hesitation to prima facie conclude that the applicants have done an act with the intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India and with the intent to strike terror in a section the people in India by other means likely to cause death or injuries to persons, the court also observed.

    There is also sufficient material against them to show their involvement in the larger conspiracy. The SPP has referred to certain letters seized from computers and electronic devices of the applicant and co-accused during search to show how they were involved in the functioning of the banned organisation and the severity of the conspiracy, the judge also said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 15:54 [IST]
