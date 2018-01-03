Bhima Koregaon violence: BJP accuses Rahul of provoking caste violence for political gains

New Delhi, Jan 3: Since Monday, Maharashtra is on tenterhooks. But that has not deterred political parties from scoring brownie points by alleging each other.

As usual a war of words has started between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress after Dalits in various parts of Maharashtra protested against the violence near Pune over celebrations to mark the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon on Tuesday.

Clashes between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindu organisations during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district had left a man dead on Monday.

On Tuesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the violence in Pune. The 47-year-old leader alleged that the BJP-RSS "fascist vision" for India encouraged the oppression of the Dalit community.

He referred to the incidents of violence against Dalits in Una, Gujarat and in the Hyderabad Central University, besides Monday's violence at the Bhima-Koregaon village in Pune district as "potent symbols" of the resistance to the RSS and the BJP.

"A central pillar of the RSS/BJP's fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance," Rahul tweeted.

In reply to Rahul's charges, the BJP accused the Congress president of working on an "incitement model" to provoke caste violence for cynical political gains and said the Congress chief would again lose to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental politics.

BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao alleged that the Congress had only focused on Dalit votes all these years, while Modi's focus was on the progress of the community.

It was time for the Gandhi scion to apologise on behalf of his family and party, he added.

"Rahul Gandhi's 'APPEASEMENT MODEL' miserably failed in 2014 polls. For 2019, Rahul is working on an 'INCITEMENT MODEL' provoking caste violence for cynical political gains.

@OfficeofRG Your cynical politics will lose again in the hands of @narendramodi ji's developmental politics (sic)," Rao tweeted, while tagging the official Twitter handles of the Congress president and the prime minister.

"Rahul G, You have focused only on Dalit votes for 60 years while in power & Not progress. PM @narendramodi ji is focusing on development, promoting them as entrepreneurs.

Shame on you @OfficeofRG for petty politics! Time for you to apologise on your family's & party's behalf (sic)," he said in another tweet.

Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar has called for Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday to protest against the state government's "failure" to stop the violence at Bhima-Koregaon village in Pune district on Monday.

OneIndia News