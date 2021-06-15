Bharat Biotech says supply price of Covaxin to Centre at Rs 150/dose is not sustainable in long run

Sputnik V likely to be available in Delhi hospital today

New Delhi, June 15: Bharat Biotech - the vaccine maker of Covaxin on Tuesday said that the supply price of COVAXIN to Centre at ₹150/dose, is a non-competitive price and clearly not sustainable in the long run. Hence a higher price in private markets is required to offset part of the costs.

Bharat Biotech is currently supplying the vaccine for Centre at Rs 150 a dose. The Centre's supplying price is pushing the pricing structure for the private sector upward.

Fundamental business reasons ranging from low procurement volumes, high distribution costs and retail margins among few others contribute to higher pricing of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech said justifying the higher price when compared to other COVID-19 vaccines available for the private sector in India.

"The supply price of Covaxin to the government of India at Rs 150 / dose, is a non-competitive price and clearly not sustainable in the long run. Hence a higher price in private markets is required to offset part of the costs," it said in a statement.

From June 21, the free drive will cover all adults across states, thus making it necessary for the Centre to buy more doses (75% of what is made in India) for its campaign.

A recent procurement by the Centre of 44 crore Covishield (25 crore) and Covaxin (19 crore) doses has been done at the current price of Rs 150 a dose.

The government has set the maximum price private hospitals can charge for the Covaxin at Rs 1,410.