YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bharat Biotech gets nod to conduct phase 3, booster trials of intranasal Covid vaccine

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 05: The Subject Experts Committee (SEC) of the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has given 'in principle' approval to Bharat Biotech for conduct of 'Phase III superiority study and Phase III booster dose study' for its intranasal COVID vaccine.

    Representational Image

    Bharat Biotech also manufactures the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, which was recently given emergency use authorisation for 12-18 year olds. It will now hold trials for its intranasal vaccine (BBV154).

    The company had in August received the Drug Controller General of India's (DCGI's) nod for conducting phase 2 clinical trials of the nasal vaccine.

    BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine. Bharat Biotech has in-licensed the technology from Washington University in St Louis, the US. The company reports that the doses of the vaccine administered to healthy volunteers in the phase-1 clinical trial have been well tolerated. No serious adverse events were reported, the DBT had said.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X