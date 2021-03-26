YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bharat Bandh today: Odisha declares closure of schools, colleges, universities and technical institutions

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Mar 26: The Odisha government on Thursday declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state on March 26 in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by farmers unions protesting against the Centre''s farm laws.

    Bharat Bandh today: Odisha declares closure of schools, colleges, universities and technical institutions

    The Congress and Left parties have announced their support to the 12-hour bandh to be observed from 6 am.

    The state''s BJD government has asked its employees to reach offices by 9.30 am on Friday in view of the bandh. The front gates of state secretariat Lok Seva Bhawan will be closed at 10:15 am and all the passage will be regulated through rear gates. Security check of identity cards and passes of the employees and visitors will be intensified, the home department said.

    Security arrangements in place for 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday: Delhi PoliceSecurity arrangements in place for 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday: Delhi Police

    In a notification, the government said that schools, colleges, universities and technical institutions will be closed on Friday in view of the bandh.

    The Utkal University authorities announced postponement of Plus III fifth semester exams of Arts/Science/Commerce streams scheduled to be held on Friday. The examinations will now be conducted on March 30.

    Farmers'' unions under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha has given the bandh call across the country on March 26 which marks four months of the farmer agitation on Delhi''s three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

    More BHARAT BANDH News

    Read more about:

    bharat bandh odisha

    Story first published: Friday, March 26, 2021, 8:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X