Bharat Bandh: Rajasthan evokes mixed reactions

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jaipur, Dec 08: The Bharat bandh call given by farmers organisations evoked a mixed reaction in Rajasthan where mandis remained closed but several shops were open as usual on Tuesday morning.

The bandh is supported by the ruling Congress party in the state.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas along with his supporters visited Civil Lines, Sodala, MI Road and other areas on a tractor and other vehicles in support of the bandh.

"The impact is clearly visible in towns and villages. All the mandis in the state are closed and the bandh is going on peacefully," Kisan Mahapanchayat president Rampal Jat said.

"Farmers had to come out on roads against the Centre's anti-farmers laws which were brought to favour capitalists. They should be withdrawn immediately in the interest of farmers," he said.

On the other hand, several shops in markets in Jaipur opened as usual.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made and senior officials conducted visits in field.