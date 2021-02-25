Fake: Punjab CM did not meet Ambani in Mumbai a day before Bharat Bandh

Bharat Bandh on February 26: More than 30 roads to be shut down tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 25: The Confederation of All India Traders have called for a Bharat Bandh on Friday (February 26) in protest against the rising fuel prices, Goods and Services Tax, E-Bill etc. According to reports, All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) has extended support to the call for Bharat Bandh and will hold a chakka jam on February 26.

Here is all you need to know about the bandh

a. All commercial markets across the country will remain closed as over 40,000 traders' associations are taking part in the bandh.

b. Private transport is likely to be hit as the transporters' association (AITWA) have asked all transport companies to park their vehicles between 6am and 8pm as a symbolic protest.

c. Booking and movement of Bill-oriented goods will be hit.

d. Sit-in protests will be held nationwide at 1,500 places.

e. More than 30 lakh roads will be closed on Friday.

f. Reports said All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and Bhaichara All India Truck Operator Welfare Association (BAITOWA) will not take part in the strike.

Bharat Bandh on February 26: Nearly 40,000 trade associations demand review of GST regime

What are their demands?

a. The last hike in the prices of petrol and diesel was on Tuesday when the fuels prices rose by Rs 35 litre each.

b. Petrol costs Rs 90.93, diesel Rs 81.32 in Delhi.

Transporters are joining the protest demanding scrapping of E-way bill laws and against fuel price rise. E-way bill is the permit that transporters have to carry while moving goods from one place to another.

Penalties for a truck carrying a consignment with an expired E-way bill, or with an erroneous E-way bill amount to 200 per cent of the tax value, or 100 per cent of the invoice value under Section 129 of CGST Act, 2017.