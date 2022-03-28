Bharat Bandh on 28 and 29 March 2022: What is Open, What is Closed?

Bharat Bandh: Normal life hit in some parts of Bengal as central trade unions begin 2-day strike

Kolkata, Mar 28: Normal life was disrupted at some places in West Bengal in the wake of a two-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions from Monday.

Transport services were affected in a few districts as protesters blocked roads and halted train movement at some railway stations on the Howrah and Sealdah sections.

Railway officials, however, said there were no reports of any major disruption so far. Operations at offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments were unaffected in most parts of the state, even as the trade unions backed by the Left Front exuded confidence that the strike would be successful on both days.

Banking services were partially impacted as branches in a few areas downed shutters with a section of employees not reporting for duty, while many ATMs remained closed. However, there was hardly any impact on the functioning of new-generation private sector banks. A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for Bharat Bandh on Monday and Tuesday, to protest against a number of government policies.

"We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation across the country on Monday and Tuesday," All Indian Trade Union Congress general secretary Amarjeet Kaur had said on Sunday.

Story first published: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:14 [IST]