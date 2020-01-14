Bhainsa violence: Situation under control, 25 held; Internet suspended

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Jan 14: Twenty five people have been arrested so far in connection with the communal clashes that took place at Bhainsa town of Nirmal district, where situation was peaceful and under control, district authorities said on Tuesday.

Clashes broke out in the town over a petty issue about some people riding motorcycles without silencers late on Sunday night leading to arguments between members of two communities over the noise, followed by assault, stone-pelting and arson which continued beyond midnight. Even though prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning assembly of more than five people, was imposed in the town some members of both sides again clashed by indulging in stone-pelting on Monday after which police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them.

"The situation is peaceful and totally under control... we are supervising the situation," a senior district official told PTI over phone on Tuesday. Police registered cases and during the course of investigation examined CCTV footages and arrested 25 people from both the communities.

Apart from deployment of large number of police personnel drawn from adjoining districts, RAF personnel were also deployed since Monday night, the official said. Internet services remained suspended in Nirmal, Adilabad, Mancherial and Asifabad to prevent social media rumours and instigation.

The fight turned violent with members of the two communities setting on fire over 20 vehicles including two- wheelers and a car, besides ransacking houses.

Some of the rioters allegedly cut water pipes of the fire engines that were engaged in extinguishing the flames, district officials said adding some residents have also claimed that their houses were also looted by the mob.

Meanwhile, Raja Singh, the lone BJP MLA in Telangana, has threatened to go to Bhainsa as he alleges that one community has been targeted. The BJP has demanded a judicial probe into the violence.

A total of 14 houses were damaged due to the fireand as many as 24 two-wheelers were fully burnt while one three- wheeler and a carwere partially burnt.