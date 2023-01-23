Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata to be taught Madhya Pradesh schools

Bhagavad Gita to be introduced in Karnataka school syllabus soon? CM Basavaraj Bommai has this to say

Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata to be taught in Madhya Pradesh schools

oi-Prakash KL

"Swami Vivekananda has said that moral education is necessary and the Vidya Bharti organisation gives this moral education," CM Chouhan.

Indore, Jan 23: Excerpts from Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata, and other religious books will be taught in the schools, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said.

"Ramayana, Mahabharat, Vedas, Upanishads and Shrimad Bhagavad Gita are our priceless books. These books have the ability to make man moral and to make man perfect. Therefore, the teaching of our religious books will be implemented in the government schools of the state. I am saying this as the Chief Minister of the state," ANI quoted him as saying.

"By teaching these holy books in the schools, we will make our children moral as well as perfect," he added. Chouhan also said, "Education is such a thing that makes human beings human. Moral education and spiritual education are necessary. Swami Vivekananda has said that moral education is necessary and the Vidya Bharti organisation gives this moral education.

"It is sad to say but there are some people in the country who enjoy criticising our culture, tradition, philosophy of life, great men, spirituality and religion. Such people do not know their importance. They do not know that they are harming the country. This country is not known without Ram. Ram lives in every part of us. When there is happiness in this country, Ram's name is pronounced and when there is sorrow, Ram's name is pronounced. Such people, who insult great men, will not be tolerated," the MP CM added.

It has to be noted that the MP has made Yoga classes mandatory in schools.