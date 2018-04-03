Bhagalpur communal clashes: Court rejects bail plea of Arijit Shashwat

A Bhagalpur Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat, who has been accused of triggering communal clashes in the district. Shashwat was sent to 14-days judicial custody after he had surrendered himself to the police on Saturday late night in front of a temple in Patna, after evading arrest for over a week, in Bhagalpur incident.

Shashwat was named as an accused in an FIR in connection with the clashes between two communities in Nathnagar on the outskirts of Bhagalpur on March 17.

Shashwat had led a procession organised by Bharatiya Navvarsh Jagran Samiti on the eve of Hindu New Year, comprising workers of BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal that triggered a communal clash. The clashes occurred in Medini Chowk under Nathnagar police station, a Muslim-dominated area. It had triggered communal tension in the Champa Nagar area under the Nathnagar police station in the district, in which some persons, including two policemen, were injured.

Arijit's father, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, is the Union minister of state for health and family welfare.

