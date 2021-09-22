BJP unlikely to field candidate for WB RS bypoll, Sushmita Dev may be elected unopposed

Bhabanipur bypoll: BJP stopped from campaigning near Mamata's house

India

pti-PTI

Kolkata, Sep 22: The BJP on Wednesday said it was not allowed by the police to campaign for the Bhabanipur by-election in the area near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee''s residence.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that they were prevented from campaigning on Harish Chatterjee Street that leads to the residence of Banerjee, who is also a candidate in the bypoll.

He alleged that the police stopped the BJP''s campaign as the TMC was in fear of losing the September 30 election.

Rubbishing the allegation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Akash Magharia said, "They did not have vaccination certificates and they were trying to breach the high-security zone which is why they were diverted from that road."

BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato and Magharia were involved in a spat at the spot.

Mahato claimed that they were in compliance with the number of people specified by the Election Commission for the door-to-door campaign, but the police said that there were more people in the entourage.

"The TMC has got afraid and is not allowing the BJP to campaign, but the people will break the barricades," Majumdar, who then campaigned on another end of the street, told reporters.

He accused the Kolkata police of bias against the opposition political parties.

"Professionalism of West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police has been destroyed," he said.

Majumdar said that steps will be taken over the matter after discussion within the party.

BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is pitted against Banerjee in Bhabanipur, claimed that she was prevented from campaigning on the street on Tuesday as well despite having requisite permission.

"There are voters on that street and despite having permission, why cannot I or our party go there to campaign?" she questioned, claiming that ruling TMC leaders were freely campaigning in the area.