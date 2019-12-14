  • search
    Beware of fake news being spread in North East says Army

    New Delhi, Dec 14: The Army has advised citizens to be cautious of false information being spread on social media about its activities in the North East.

    The Army has flagged fake news and misleading information that is being spread by suspicious individuals.

    Image courtesy: Twitter

    Meanwhile, curfew, imposed in Guwahati amid protests against the amended Citizenship Act, was relaxed on Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm, police said.

    CAB protest: Curfew relaxed in Guwahati and Dibrugarh today

    Long queues were seen outside shops at several places, including Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri, and Zoo Road.

    Auto-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws were plying across the city. However, buses were off roads.

    Petrol pumps in the city have also opened with vehicles waiting in lines to refuel.

    The curfew has been relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm, a police spokesperson said.

    Police are using loudspeakers to inform the public about the relaxation, he added.

    Schools and offices, however, remained shut.

    CAB protests: People defy curfew in Guwahati, Army conducts flag march

    After the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament, violent protests broke out in the city and other parts of the state with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose a curfew.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 11:54 [IST]
