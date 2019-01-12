BEST bus strike enters fifth day, Chief Secretary to meet union leaders today

  • search
    Mumbai, Jan 12: Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply & Transport (BEST) bus employees strike over demands of implementation of the merger of the BEST budget with the principal budget of the BMC, employee service residences etc entered the fifth day on Saturday.

    A view of Wadala Depot Bus after over 33,000 employees of Mumbais civic transport went on strike. PTI file photo
    On Friday, the chief secretary held talks with secretaries of the transport and urban development departments and the general manager of BEST following a direction from the Bombay High Court.

    Since Tuesday, some 32,000 BEST employees have been on an indefinite strike over various demands, including the merger of BEST budget with that of the BMC, and hike in salaries.

    Maharashtra Chief Secretary DK Jain has scheduled a meeting with union leaders on Saturday to hold talks to end the ongoing BEST employees' strike.

    Saturday, January 12, 2019, 10:08 [IST]
