Bengaluru tragedy: 5 family members found dead due to suspected suicide, 2-year-old girl survives

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Sep 18: Five members of a family, including a nine-month-old male infant, were found dead at their residence in Bengaluru on Friday evening, while a two-and-a-half-year-old girl child was discovered in an unconscious state and now undergoing treatment.

The cops have suspected that the deaths might have occurred four days ago. The deceased are Shankar's wife Bharathi (51), daughters Sinchana (34), Sindhurani (31), and son Madhusagar (25), and nine-month-old grandson.

Hallegere Shankar, the head of the family, discovered the bodies after returning home on Friday as his calls in the last four days were unanswered by the family members.

The four adults were found hanging from different rooms whereas the infant was lying on the bed and possibly died of starvation, the official said. The bodies were found in a heavily decomposed state.

"The baby was found dead on the bed. We have sent all the dead bodies for postmortem and the investigation has started," Indian Express quotes Sanjeev M Patil, deputy commissioner of police (West), as saying.

Police rescued Sinchana's two-and-a-half-year-old daughter who was found in a state of unconsciousness, due to starvation. The cops termed her survival as a "miracle". The baby's condition is now said to be stable.

As per the cops, Shankar's elder was staying at their house after getting separated from her husband. The younger daughter had come for the delivery.

Shankar, a journalist, had left the house after an argument with his daughter who was staying with them over marital issues.

The Byadarahalli police station has registered a case of unnatural death and further investigation is going on.