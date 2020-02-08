Bengaluru techie drowns in Kalkere lake while enjoying coracle ride

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bengaluru, Feb 08: In a tragic incident a techie drowned in Kalkere lake at Ramamurthynagar in Bengaluru on Saturday, and his friend managed to swim back safely. The rescue team and police have reached the spot and search operations are underway.

Reportedly, the incident took place when the two youths Sachin and Ullas, techie by profession were enjoying coracle ride in Kalkere lake after a party on Friday late night.

But, the coracle ride brought ill fate for them, unfortunately Sachin got drowned in the Kalkere lake, however, Ullas managed to swim back to safety,

Meanwhile, rescue team and Karnataka police have reached the spot. The search operations are underway.