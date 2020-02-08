  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengaluru techie drowns in Kalkere lake while enjoying coracle ride

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 08: In a tragic incident a techie drowned in Kalkere lake at Ramamurthynagar in Bengaluru on Saturday, and his friend managed to swim back safely. The rescue team and police have reached the spot and search operations are underway.

    Reportedly, the incident took place when the two youths Sachin and Ullas, techie by profession were enjoying coracle ride in Kalkere lake after a party on Friday late night.

    Bengaluru techie drowns in Kalkere lake while enjoying coracle ride
    Representational Image

    But, the coracle ride brought ill fate for them, unfortunately Sachin got drowned in the Kalkere lake, however, Ullas managed to swim back to safety,

    Meanwhile, rescue team and Karnataka police have reached the spot. The search operations are underway.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    techie bengaluru drown

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X