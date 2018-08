Bengaluru's trekker found dead in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Aug 28: A 46-year-old trekker from Bengaluru, who had been missing for over a month, was found dead in Bhabha Valley in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district today, an official said.

Officials said Satya Narayan died in a road accident in which his driver Ramesh was also injured. However, details were not immediately available. Satya Narayan was missing from Wangtu since July 25, the official said, adding a team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was searching for him.

PTI