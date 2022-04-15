Bengaluru rains: Heavy showers clog roads, waterlogging disrupt normal life; 1 death due to electrocution

Power cut in Bengaluru in these areas on Apr 12 and 13: Check Out

Bengaluru, Apr 15: One person was electrocuted in Bengaluru after heavy rain lashed several parts of the city for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Vasant, a resident of Mangammanapalya, a fruit seller, the Hindustan Times reported. He was electrocuted after he came in contact with a wire hanging from a pole.

Though the Bengaluru Police did not find any open electric wires on the site, Vasant's pushcart was attached to the pole.

Thursday's heavy rain waterlogged several roads. Cars and buses were submerged, while water also entered some houses.

Residents in Yelanchenahalli had to face a harrowing time after water from an overflowing drain entered 60 houses the following rainfall on Thursday.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed that people along with buses, cars, and other vehicles were struggling to pass through the cascading water.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Several parts of Bengaluru face waterlogging amidst heavy rainfall in the city.



An emergency operation in waterlogged areas is underway by BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) & fire department.



Visuals from Banashankari, Kathreguppe, Jayaprakash Nagara pic.twitter.com/XOn81C9C8d — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

Waterlogging was also reported from parts of the city, following which Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the fire department had to carry out an emergency operation.

Meanhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate fairly widespread or scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during the next five days under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep Area upto middle tropospheric levels.

"Light to moderate fairly widespread/scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Kerala-Mahe & South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days; over Lakshadweep during next 3 days and isolated/scattered rainfall over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Coastal and North Interior Karnataka during next 5 days," it added.

Following the IMD's prediction, the civic body chief asked his force to get ready to speedily attend to complaints such as tree fall, and water blockage on roads and at traffic junctions. "Any failure to comply will lead to action against the concerned officials", BBMP Chief Commissioner Sri Gaurav Gupta strictly warned the officials.

All the zonal control rooms shall have the necessary equipment/ machines along with the necessary personnel. Zone-wise senior officials should conduct meetings to address the prevailing rain-related issues, Chief Commissioner instructed the officials.

