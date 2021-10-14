YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengaluru rains: City's Madiwala lake overflow due to heavy rains, submerges BTM Layout, HSR Layout

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Oct 14: The BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, and Madiwala localities were flooded due to Bengaluru's overflowing Madiwala Lake after unprecedented rainfall lashed the city, with the IMD predicting no relief till October 17.

    Bengaluru rains: Citys Madiwala lake overflow due to heavy rains, submerges BTM Layout, HSR Layout

    Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days.

    Earlier on Monday, the city started witnessing heavy rainfall which later cause a flood-like situation.

    Meanwhile, a residential building at Kamala Nagar in the city tilted dangerously late on Tuesday night while the side wall of a house in Nagarathpet collapsed on Wednesday morning following torrential rains, the civic agency said. It added that no one was injured in these incidents.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said 21 people have died due to rains that has ravaged several parts of the state since early this month and officials have been directed to give compensation.

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    weather heavy rains bengaluru

    Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 9:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X