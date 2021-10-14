Bengaluru rains: City's Madiwala lake overflow due to heavy rains, submerges BTM Layout, HSR Layout

Kannada actor Satyajith passes away at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Oct 14: The BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, and Madiwala localities were flooded due to Bengaluru's overflowing Madiwala Lake after unprecedented rainfall lashed the city, with the IMD predicting no relief till October 17.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days.

Karnataka: BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, and Madiwala localities flooded due to overflowing of Madiwala lake caused by heavy rainfall in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/7sWL7Yyv58 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Earlier on Monday, the city started witnessing heavy rainfall which later cause a flood-like situation.

Meanwhile, a residential building at Kamala Nagar in the city tilted dangerously late on Tuesday night while the side wall of a house in Nagarathpet collapsed on Wednesday morning following torrential rains, the civic agency said. It added that no one was injured in these incidents.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said 21 people have died due to rains that has ravaged several parts of the state since early this month and officials have been directed to give compensation.

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 9:21 [IST]