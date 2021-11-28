Bengaluru police deny permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show

Did Mysuru MP Pratap Simha met with accident? Here's what BJP leader says

Bengaluru, Nov 28: The Bengaluru police have denied permission to Munawar Faruqui's stand-up comedy show in the city on Sunday amid protest by the Hindu right wing outfits who alleged that the artist had hurt the Hindu sentiments in one of his shows.

"Yes, we have denied him permission. He will not perform any public show today," a senior police officer told PTI on condition of anonymity.

According to information, Faruqui had planned a performance 'Dongri To Nowhere' on Sunday evening.

The show was organised in Bengaluru by Vishal Dhuria and Siddharth Das of New Delhi-based Curtain Calls Event.

However, various right wing organisations including Sriram Sena and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, had lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru city police Commissioner against the comedian charging him of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus by allegedly insulting Hindu Gods.

The inspector of the Ashokanagar police station in the city under whose jurisdiction the Good Shepherd Auditorium falls wrote a letter to the organisers on Saturday to call off the event as the comedian is a controversial figure.

"It is learnt that Munawar Faruqui is a controversial figure. Many states have banned his comedy shows. It is learnt that a case has been registered against him in the Tukoji police station in Indore of Madhya Pradesh," the inspector said in his letter.

He also stated that many organisations are opposing his show, which may cause chaos, disturb peace and harmony and create a law and order problem.

"Therefore, it is suggested that you should cancel Faruqui's stand-up comedy show," the letter said.