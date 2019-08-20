Bengaluru: Minor stabs father to death, sets him ablaze with boyfriend's help

India

Madhuri Adnal

Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, Aug 20: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl and her boyfriend stabbed her father who is a businessman at his Rajajinagar residence for objecting to their relationship.

The girl and her 18-year-old boyfriend have been detained, Assistant Commissioner of Police V Dhananjay Kumar told news agency Press Trust of India.

The daughter has confessed to the crime, the police said on Monday. The girl allegedly added some calmpose tablets in milk and gave it to her father when he returned home after dropping his wife and son at the railway station, who left for Puducherry to attend a marriage. After he fell asleep, she and her boyfriend allegedly stabbed him to death. The duo then dragged the body of the 41-year-old businessman inside the bathroom, where they set him ablaze.

When neighbours saw smoke emanating from the house, they alerted police and the fire brigade, which rushed to the spot.

When they went inside, they found the partially charred body of the girl's father with 10 stab wounds.

After coming to know her closeness with her boyfriend, her parents allegedly thrashed her and also kept warning her. Recently when she went to a mall with her boyfriend, he took her to the task, which irked the girl.

Frustrated over her parents coming in the way of her friendship, she allegedly hatched a plot along with her boyfriend.

The burnt body of Jain, an apparel businessman, was found in his house on Sunday morning in the bathroom. His daughter had allegedly screamed for help which alerted the neighbours and the firemen and police were called in. However, police found bloodstains on the victim's bed and the bedroom floor and knew that it was not an accident.

Earlier reports said that her boyfriend was studying B.Com but the police have clarified that he was in the same school as the girl.