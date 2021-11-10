Bengaluru: GST officer locked up and beaten inside pub; cops book owner, bouncers

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Nov 10: The Koramangala cops have registered a case against a pub owner and his employees for assaulting a Goods and Services Tax (GST) officer. The incident had occurred on 5 November.

According to the complaint filed by Vinay Nandal, he had visited Happy Brew Pub around 8 pm on November 5 and had an argument over the bill payment although he had filled the entry fee before entering the pub.

"At around 10.30pm, an unidentified man asked who I was and I replied to him saying I was a GST officer. Then, at 12.30am, pub owner Rakesh Gowda came to me and asked me to pay the bill. By 1am, Rakesh Gowda and four others abused me saying I was a fake GST officer and asked me to show my ID card. When I refused to display my ID card, they detained me for three hours and beat me up. I was let off at around 4.30am," Nandal's complaint read as per The Times of India.

The report claims that the cops have booked the owner, bouncers and his staff under the IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (Wrongful confinement) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation).

A report on Deccan Herald claims that the cops are yet to question the owner and others named in the complaint.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 11:56 [IST]