Bengaluru flags off 6-km metro line from Yelachanahalli to Anjanapura; Service begins today

Bengaluru, Jan 15: In a recent development, the new 6.3 km extended stretch of metro rail in Bengaluru's southern suburbs on Friday commenced its service for the public. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa flagged off the train on the north-south corridor (green line) on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

According to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), the metro train which will start from Yelachanahalli has 5 stations on its way to the destination station -- Anjanapura. These stations are Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura, and Silk Institute on the green line.

The southern suburbs of Bengaluru have seen vast commercial and residential development over the past few years. Therefore, like many other parts of the city, the area is also infamous for its traffic jams.

On Thursday, Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also participated in the inaugural event virtually from New Delhi through video-conferencing, while Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister and Bangalore North MP DV Sadananada Gowda, who represents the Bangalore North Lok Sabha seat, state cabinet ministers and local MLAs R. Ashok, S. Suresh Kumar, Somshekar, Arvind Limbavali, and Byrathi Basavaraj were also present on the occasion.

The extended service project was two years behind schedule for various reasons, including land acquisition, shifting of utilities and displacing houses and shops that were on the route.

The extension is part of the metro rail network's second phase, which will cover an additional 74 km in the city at a cost of Rs 30,695 crore by 2024 and will have 72 stations.

The first phase, which has been in service since October 2011, covers 42 km on the north-south and east-west (purple line) corridors spanning 40 stations.