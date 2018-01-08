Bengaluru fire tragedy: Bar owner still at large

Karnataka Minister KJ George has announced Rs. 5 lakh compensation for the kin of those who lost their lives in a fire at KR Market's resto-bar in Bengaluru. At least five persons have died in after a fire broke out at the Kailash bar. The first was noticed at 2.30 am on Monday and the fire services were immediately pressed into service.

RV Dayashankar, the owner of Kailash bar restaurant in Kumbaara Sangha building, absconding after a call from the Bengaluru police, reported ANI. The victims were identified as Swami (23), Prasad (20), Mahesh, all natives of Tumakaru, Manjunath (45) from Hassan and Keerthi (24) from Mandya.

Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said at the site that a case has been registered against the owner of the resto-bar under section 304 of the IPC which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.