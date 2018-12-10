Home News India Bengaluru: Boy sets mother ablaze after she denies him money to buy alcohol

Bengaluru, Dec 10: In yet another shocking incident, a 20-year-old boy set his mother ablaze by throwing petrol as she denied to give him money to buy alcohol.

In the viral video, the boy identified as Utham is seen setting his mother Bharti ablaze. On the day of the incident both the son and mother had indulged in a verbal spat. His mother thought he would spend the money on alcohol. Enraged Utham threw petrol on her and set her ablaze. The woman's husband came to her rescue and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

It may be recalled that last week in another similar incident, a boy from Bengaluru was seen thrashing his own mother. He too has been taken into custody after the police registered a suo-motto case against him.