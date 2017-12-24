Bengaluru becomes India's first city to get its own logo: BeU

India's IT capital Bengaluru has joined the likes of Amsterdam and New York city with its very own logo. The Logo was unveiled on Sunday as part of Namma Bengaluru Habba. Karnataka's political power corridor Vidhana Soudha's gates were opened up for the public to witness Bengaluru get its own logo.

The logo- red and white in colour- is the Siddaramaiah government's attempt to build brand Bengaluru beyond its identity as an IT city. The logo is aimed at rebranding Bengaluru as a tourist destination. A city ailing with poor infrastructure, frothing lakes, unscientific garbage management and notorious for its pothole-ridden roads, BeU- the logo and identity hopes to turn around the world's view about Bengaluru.

"The attempt is to allow the world to see Bengaluru with its history, culture, art and its cuisines,'said Priyank Kharge, Tourism Minister, Karnataka. The concept behind the logo is interesting indeed. The logo was crowdsourced with a contest open to all. BeU is short for Being You with a thought that anybody can be themselves in Bengaluru.

The unveiling of the logo was a grand affair as part of the open street festival, Bengaluru habba. Celebrations at the Vidhana Soudha complex saw cultural programs and folk arts along with street artists come together.

OneIndia News