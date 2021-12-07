Bengaluru accident: Speeding Mercedes Benz rams into 7 vehicles, kills one

Details of the two patients who have been detected positive for Omicron variant

Bengaluru, Dec 7: A speeding Mercedes Benz on Tuesday rammed into a two-wheeler before hitting a few other vehicles on the busy Indira Nagar road on Tuesday. The incident killed one and left many others injured.

As per the reports in the Kannada media, the accident resulted in damages to seven vehicles including Mercedes Benz, which had first hit a two-wheeler first. As the driver tried to escape, the car rammed into a Maruti Alto car, two tempos and autos.

The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and admitted to CMH hospital in Indira Nagar. The driver of the Alto car was killed on spot in the accident that occurred on the 80 Feet Road.

The pictures and visuals aired on TV channels showed many vehicles have been damaged out of recognition. In other snaps, the upper portion of an auto rickshaw has been damaged.

It is not clear whether the driver of Mercedes Benz was under the influence of alcohol.

According to News 18, the deceased driver of the Alto car is identified as Hari Mahant, a 36-year-old man from Assam. The injured are: driver of the Swift car Mahesh (27), bike rider Anand Kumar (36), auto drivers Najeeb (38) and Krishna (30) and others Vidyashree (22) and Ninganabada Srinivas (22).