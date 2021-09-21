Bengaluru: Fire in Devarachikkanahalli apartment kills 2, several injured

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Sep 21: A Fire broke out at an apartment in Devarachikkanahalli in South Bengaluru killed two and injured a few on Tuesday. The visuals of a woman trapped in the building, crying for help has now gone viral.

The preliminary investigation has indicated that an LPG gas leakage caused the fire accident. The fire broke out in the top two floors of Ashrith Aspire Apartment near IIM Bangalore, which has 72 flats, before a blast around 4.45 pm.

A 90-second clip doing rounds on social media showed a woman trapped in the fire and the iron mesh on the balcony prevented her escape. The 42-year old woman died after suffering serious injuries while five others were rushed to the hospital. However, the identity of the other deceased is yet to be ascertained by the authorities.

As per the fire department, it received a call around 4.40 pm and three fire tenders rushed to the spot. It took more than two hours to be extinguished.