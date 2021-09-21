YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bengaluru: Fire in Devarachikkanahalli apartment kills 2, several injured

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Sep 21: A Fire broke out at an apartment in Devarachikkanahalli in South Bengaluru killed two and injured a few on Tuesday. The visuals of a woman trapped in the building, crying for help has now gone viral.

    Bengaluru: Fire in Devarachikkanahalli kills 2, several injured

    The preliminary investigation has indicated that an LPG gas leakage caused the fire accident. The fire broke out in the top two floors of Ashrith Aspire Apartment near IIM Bangalore, which has 72 flats, before a blast around 4.45 pm.

    A 90-second clip doing rounds on social media showed a woman trapped in the fire and the iron mesh on the balcony prevented her escape. The 42-year old woman died after suffering serious injuries while five others were rushed to the hospital. However, the identity of the other deceased is yet to be ascertained by the authorities.

    Bengaluru: Fire in Devarachikkanahalli kills 2, several injured

    As per the fire department, it received a call around 4.40 pm and three fire tenders rushed to the spot. It took more than two hours to be extinguished.

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    bengaluru karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X