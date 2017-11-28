Bengaluru: 27 flights delayed, 5 diverted due to fog

As many as 27 flights operations were delayed due to early morning fog at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Tuesday. With temperatures dipping, these disruptions are expected to get worse with the onset of winter.

Operations were suspended from 4:45 am to 5:30 am this morning, due to fog.

However, no flights were diverted to other airports. The flight disruptions at KIA had a cascading effect on the other flights.

According to Skymet weather, another spell of rain is likely over the garden city and adjoining areas around December 4 because of the effect of a fresh low-pressure area which will approach Tamil Nadu.

OneIndia News