Bengal wants 'shanti', 'sonar Bangla', 'pragatisheel Bangla': PM Modi at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground

Kolkata, Mar 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a mega rally at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata to pitch for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

''I have addressed 100s of rallies in my political life but such a huge crowd giving its blessings, I am only able to witness this today,'' Modi said.

''People of Bengal have come forward to witness Ashol Partibartan: Prime Minister Modi. I have come to reinforce the same belief. I promise to work hard 24*7 for the betterment of Bengal and it's people,' PM said.

''TMC, Bengal relied on Mamata didi for change. But Didi and her cadre broke this trust. These people broke the trust of Bengal. These people humiliated Bengal. Here the sisters and daughters were tortured,''Modi sharpens attacks on TMC.

''Ashol Paribartan means better Brengal, with better economic activity and has upgraded infrastructure and more investments,'' he further said.