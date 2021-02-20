YouTube
    'Bengal wants its own daughter': TMC launches election slogan

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 20: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday launched its slogan for the upcoming assembly elections -- 'Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye', adding to the shrill insider vs outsider debate while portraying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the daughter of Bengal.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    The slogan, which translates to 'Bengal wants its own daughter', with Banerjee's photo was put up on hoardings across Kolkata as the state's ruling party officially launched it from its headquarters off EM Bypass.

    "The people of the state want their own daughter who has been by their side for the last several years as their chief minister.

    Central forces reach West Bengal as poll preparation begins

    We don't want outsiders to call the shots in Bengal," TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

    The Trinamool Congress is engaged in a bitter political fight with the BJP, pitching the opposition party's leaders as outsiders who are on "election tourism" to the state.

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Saturday, February 20, 2021, 17:12 [IST]
