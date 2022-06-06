Bengal under the rule of a ruler says Dhankar

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Jun 06: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that there is no rule of law in his state as it is being governed by a "ruler" -- apparently referring to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, news agency PTI reported.

    He said that he has witnessed terrible situation and challenges while being the governor of West Bengal.

    "I have seen terrible situation and challenges being a governor. I have seen the rule going beyond constitutional system. I have seen a situation where there is no rule of law, but a ruler," Governor Dhankhar said during his visit to Udaipur where he attended several events.

    He made his remarks while visiting the Pratap Gaurav Kendra at a press conference.

    He said that the rule in West Bengal doesn't match with the standards of a democratic set-up, and that he was yet to come to terms with the violence that broke out in the state after the latest assembly polls.

    "I cannot define the furious violence that occurred in the state after elections. I have seen deaths, rape. I have seen a state where you pay the price for voting in a democratic system with your life. I have seen it with my eyes and felt the pain," Governor Dhankhar said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 9:44 [IST]
    X