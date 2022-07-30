YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Bengal SSC scam: 8 Bank accounts linked to Arpita Mukherjee frozen

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, July 30: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) froze eight bank accounts of suspected shell companies with links to Arpita Mukherjee, a day after Rs 20 crore in cash was recovered from her Kolkata residence.

    Bank accounts belonging to several "shell companies" of Mukherjee are also under ED scanner.

    Arpita Mukherjee
    Arpita Mukherjee

    The ED sleuth said the agency will continue grilling Mukherjee to know whether she has any more bank accounts.

    Chatterjee's bank accounts are also being checked. Interrogation of both Mukherjee and Chatterjee is underway since morning.

    Partha Chatterjee sacked, not a West Bengal minister anymorePartha Chatterjee sacked, not a West Bengal minister anymore

    Both Chatterjee, who has been stripped of his ministerial and party duties, and Mukherjee, from whose two flats ED has seized Rs 50 crore in cash besides jewellery and foreign currency, will be in the custody of the central agency till August 3.

    The duo was arrested on July 23 for their alleged involvement in the school jobs scam, where genuine candidates were allegedly sidestepped with names that did not appear on the merit list. ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam.

    When taken to ESI Hospital in Joka area in south Kolkata on Friday, Chatterjee alleged he was a "victim of conspiracy", but TMC has asserted that he was "solely responsible for his fate".

    Comments

    More BANK ACCOUNTS News  

    Read more about:

    bank accounts frozen enforcement directorate west bengal

    Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 13:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X