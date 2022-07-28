YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Bengal school jobs scam: ED recovers Rs 29 crore cash at Arpita's second flat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, July 28: Days after reportedly recovering Rs 21 crore from a flat of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of senior West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has at least found Rs 29 crore cash from her other flat during a fresh raid conducted by the central agency on Wednesday in connection with school jobs scam.

    Bengal school jobs scam: ED recovers Rs 29 crore cash at Arpitas second flat

    The raid lasted for close to 18 hours and the ED left her flat with 10 trunks of cash on Thursday morning, a report on NDTV claims. During the raid, the officials found at least Rs 29 crore cash and 5 kg gold from her flat located at Belgharia area of Kolkata.

    SSC Scam: Minister Partha Chatterjee reaches Kolkata's CGO complex after ED custody ordered SSC Scam: Minister Partha Chatterjee reaches Kolkata's CGO complex after ED custody ordered

    Four counting machines were used to count the money which were brought from SBI Regional HQ in Kolkata. The ED has also reportedly seized important documents during the raid.

    In the first raid, the ED had recovered Rs 21 crore. With the ED recovering at least Rs 29 crore from her other flat at the Belgharia area, the central agency has collected Rs approximately Rs 50 crore from her Arpita.

    Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 23 in connection with its investigation into the alleged teacher recruitment irregularities at government-sponsored and -aided schools.

    Comments

    More SCAM News  

    Read more about:

    scam west bengal assembly polls 2011 west bengal enforcement directorate

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X