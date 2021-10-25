YouTube
    By
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Oct 25: West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee was shifted to the ICU of state-run SSKM Hospital on Monday morning, after he complained of severe breathing problems, sources at the medical facility said.

    Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee shifted to ICU after breathing troubles
    West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee

    The septuagenarian politician, who was admitted to the hospital for a regular check-up on Sunday, complained of chest pain and breathlessness at night, a senior doctor said. "He is being treated in the ICU, and his condition is stable at the moment.

    A team of doctors are constantly monitoring the health condition of the minister," he told PTI. Mukherjee was also hospitalised in May with similar ailments, days after he was imprisoned in Presidency Jail, following a Calcutta High Court injunction on his bail plea in the Narada sting case.

    Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 13:48 [IST]
