Bengal govt, SC rights panel at logger heads over visit to State to probe atrocities against Dalits

New Delhi, May 13: The West Bengal government has asked the National Commission for Schedule Castes to cancel its visit to the state. The commission is set to inquire into the cases of atrocities against Dalits following the post-poll violence.

The Bengal government while citing the ongoing pandemic asked the commission to cancel the visit.

The commission however has decided to go ahead with the visit. The Bengal government told the High Court that not a single incident of post poll violence has been reported after May 8, while the commission claimed that it has been receiving letters and complaints about atrocities against Dalits ever since the results of the elections were announced on May 2.

The Chief Secretary of the state in a letter dated May 11 asked the commission to to forward the complaints it had received in connection with the violence. The commission was told that a five member Bench of the High Court has heard the matter on May 10 and the solicitor general submitted that a number of complaints had been received. The High Court observed that in case any such complaints are received by the commission in reference with the violence during the polls or post poll, the same may be forwarded to the Director General of Police.

Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 8:47 [IST]