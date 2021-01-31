YouTube
    Bengal govt's health scheme a hoax: Rajib Banerjee

    By
    |

    Howrah, Jan 31: Newly inducted BJP leader Rajib Banerjee said on Sunday there is no need for the ruling Trinamool Congress to remain in power as the party has claimed that 99 per cent of development work has already been undertaken by it.

    Rajib Banerjee
    Rajib Banerjee

    Speaking at a rally where Union Minister Smriti Irani was also present, Banerjee, who quit the TMC two days ago, claimed that the ''Swasthya Sathi'' card, a free medical insurance scheme of Rs five lakh for each family in the state, is a "hoax".

    "The funds required for the scheme are much more than the West Bengal government's annual budget," Banerjee said.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 31, 2021, 17:36 [IST]
