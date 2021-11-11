Bengal actor Srabanti Chatterjee quits BJP, citing lack of sincerity in party

Kolkata, Nov 11: Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee, who had lost this year's assembly election against TMC candidate Partha Chatterjee, has left the saffron party on Thursday citing its "lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of West Bengal".

She had joined the party just before the elections and stayed away from party activities after losing the election. "Severing all ties with the BJP, the party for which I fought the last state elections. Reason being their lack of initiative and sincerity to further the cause of Bengal," Chatterjee tweeted.

However, the West Bengal BJP has not attached much importance to her decision and said that it will not impact the party. "I really don't know whether she was with the party after the elections. It won't have an impact on the party," BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar said.

BJP leader Tathagata Roy, who has been training his guns on the party top brass for the election debacle, echoed the same views. "Good riddance. I don't recall if she had any meaningful contributions in all the days," the former Meghalaya and Tripura governor said.

It may be recalled that Roy had slammed the BJP for roping in people with no political background, especially those from the entertainment world, and fielding them in the assembly elections while ignoring loyal and trusted party workers.

Srabanti Chatterjee was once close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC, but she joined the BJP in March this year. She contested from the Behala Paschim seat, where she was defeated by state minister Partha Chatterjee by over 50,000 votes.

After the poll debacle, the trend of defection started and many leaders including Mukul Roy and Rajib Banerjee, and Babul Supriyo quit the party. PTI

Thursday, November 11, 2021, 14:24 [IST]