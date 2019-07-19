Belgian Malinois dogs that sniffed out Osama's hideout in Pak to guard Delhi Metro

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 19: 'Khoj', a Belgian Malinois dog which shot to international fame when it was reported that the dogs of the breed assisted the US special forces, is set to become the first track dog to join the The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in protecting Delhi Metro.

CISF has spent more than one lakh rupees on buying and training a Belgian Malinois dogs.

The Malinois, a litter of an Israeli male Malinois crossed with an Amercian bitch, preferred for infantry patrols and commando operations because of its ability to perform and deliver good results in high-risk tasks in difficult terrains and harsh climate areas.

The dogs that sniffed out Osama Bin Laden now to fight fidayeens in India

The CISF will train these dogs to thwart possible 'fidayeen (suicide) attacks' both in the Delhi Metro network and the Indira Gandhi International airport. The CISF handles security at both these places.

The dog, which has a heavy snout and a big head, can detect suspect human presence, explosives and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) with a precise correctness and it is intelligent enough to communicate these signals through a nod of his head and not by barking which could lead to alerting of the target.

In India, this breed of dog was first inducted by border guarding force ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) in 2011 for working in special counter-insurgency areas.