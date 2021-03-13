Before the ceasefire on Feb 24, Pakistan resorted to over 4,000 border violations

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 13: In 2020, Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations 4,465 times. The escalation in the violations both along the Line of Control and International Border were after the centre decided to scrap Article 370 in August 2019.

There has been an escalation in ceasefire violations over the past five years. Officials tell OneIndia that these could be attributed to various factors. The surgical strikes, Balakot air strike, heavy security in Jammu and Kashmir and also the fact that the security forces gunned down a large number of terrorists in the past five years.

The violations were clearly aimed at providing cover fire to the terrorists looking to infiltrate. Pakistan has scores of terrorists waiting at the border waiting to infiltrate, but have found it hard in the past couple of years. The fact that so many infiltration bids have been foiled and a large number of terrorists being killed only meant that the terror groups are unable to operate with ease in the Valley.

On February 25, in a surprise move, both India and Pakistan said that the ceasefire was being maintained since February 24. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere, a joint statement read.

The statement issued by the armies of both countries said that the move followed a discussion between India's DGMO, Lt. General Paramjit Singh and his Pakistani counterpart Major General Nauman Zakaria.

The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence.Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021.