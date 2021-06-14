Before SC, women narrate horrific gang rape incidents by members of TMC in Bengal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 14: More women have moved the Supreme Court narrating horrific their horrific gang rape by the members of the ruling party in West Bengal.

The women have sought for a court monitored SIT probe in Bengal into incidents of gang rapes and murders that went on for a fortnight in the states after the TMC won the elections.

One woman narrated the manner in which TMC workers ran amuck after the elections. She alleged that the TMC workers barged into her house in Purba Medinipur and gang raped her in from her six year old grandson, following which they robbed on May 4.

She said that a mob of 200 TMC workers surrounded her house, despite the BJP winning in her constituency of Khejuri. She said that the mob threatened to bomb her house. In fear the daughter in law of the 60 year old woman left the house the next day. The next day the TMC workers barged into her house, assaulted her, tied her to the cot and gangraped her in front of her grandson.

She also said that when her grandson went to file a complaint, the police refused to entertain it.

"While the history is replete with gruesome instances where rape was employed as a strategy to terrorise enemy civilian population and to demoralise enemy troops, but never have such cruel crimes been committed against a woman citizen for her or her family's participation in the democratic process.

Not merely the said crimes were facilitated by the inaction of the state authorities/police, but what was shocking is post crime humiliation that the rape survivors were subjected to, for their perceived audacity in reporting the crime," she said in her application.

"The perversity of the investigation as is being carried out by the local police can be inferred from the fact that while the rape was committee by five accused who were all named by the rape survivor, and when the rape is confirmed by a medical report, the police has deliberately chosen to name only one of the five accused in the FIR," she also said.

A 17 year old girl belonging to the SC community also moved the court seek a probe by the SIT or CBI.

She too alleged she was gangraped by TMC members on May 9. She sought for a directive for the trial to be shifted outside Bengal. She said that after being raped she was left to die in a forest. She said that the next day a TMC member S K Bahadur came to her house and threatened the family members against filing a complaint. He also threatened to burn down her home.

"Such has been the conduct of local police/administration that instead of sympathising with her and family members, the police is pressuring her family saying their other daughter may face the same consequences," she said in her application.

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 8:44 [IST]