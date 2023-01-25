BBC documentary part 2 on PM Modi released, TMC MP Mahua Moitra shares link again

"/>
    New Delhi, Jan 25: The second episode of the controversial BBC docuseries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come out and links to the same have already started surfacing on social media.

    Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra was quick to share the same on her micro-blogging Twitter with a note,''Here is Episode 2 (with buffering delays) Will post another link when they get one this removed.''

    The firebrand TMC MP had earlier shared part 1 episode of the BBC documentary and said she will not accept 'censorship'. She posted a link to the documentary on her official handle stating -"Sorry, Haven't been elected to represent world's largest democracy to accept censorship. Here's the link. Watch it while you can."

    The Centre had last week directed blocking of multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary. The two-part BBC documentary, which claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots, has been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a "propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a "colonial mindset".

    The central government's move has received sharp criticism from opposition parties like the Congress and the TMC for imposing "censorship".

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 12:35 [IST]
