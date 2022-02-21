YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Baseless & unwarranted': India rejects allegations of harassment of journalist Rana Ayyub

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 21: Reacting strongly, India on Monday dubbed as "baseless and unwarranted" the allegations by the United Nation's mission in Geneva of "judicial harassment" against journalist Rana Ayyub, and asserted that the country upholds the rule of law and no one is above it.

    Baseless & unwarranted: India rejects allegations of harassment of journalist Rana Ayyub

    India's permanent mission in Geneva, in a tweet, said advancing a "misleading narrative" only "tarnishes" the reputation of the UN mission. "Allegations of so-called judicial harassment are baseless & unwarranted.

    India upholds the rule of law but is equally clear that no one is above the law. We expect SRs to be objective & accurately informed. Advancing a misleading narrative only tarnishes @UNGeneva's reputation," it said.

    Official sources in New Delhi said the matter will be followed up by a note verbale from the Indian mission in Geneva.

    "They will also take it up with the UN office in Geneva," a source said. Earlier, the UN in Geneva tweeted about "relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online" against journalist Ayyub and said they must be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the Indian authorities and the "judicial harassment against her brought to an end."

    More JOURNALIST News  

    Read more about:

    journalist india

    Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 21:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X