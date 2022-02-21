'Baseless & unwarranted': India rejects allegations of harassment of journalist Rana Ayyub

Biden praises Indian press, says they are better behaved than US journalists

New Delhi, Feb 21: Reacting strongly, India on Monday dubbed as "baseless and unwarranted" the allegations by the United Nation's mission in Geneva of "judicial harassment" against journalist Rana Ayyub, and asserted that the country upholds the rule of law and no one is above it.

India's permanent mission in Geneva, in a tweet, said advancing a "misleading narrative" only "tarnishes" the reputation of the UN mission. "Allegations of so-called judicial harassment are baseless & unwarranted.

India upholds the rule of law but is equally clear that no one is above the law. We expect SRs to be objective & accurately informed. Advancing a misleading narrative only tarnishes @UNGeneva's reputation," it said.

Official sources in New Delhi said the matter will be followed up by a note verbale from the Indian mission in Geneva.

"They will also take it up with the UN office in Geneva," a source said. Earlier, the UN in Geneva tweeted about "relentless misogynistic and sectarian attacks online" against journalist Ayyub and said they must be promptly and thoroughly investigated by the Indian authorities and the "judicial harassment against her brought to an end."

