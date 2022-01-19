YouTube
    Bengaluru, Jan 19: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said his government will re-examine the COVID-19 curbs that are in place, and will take a decision regarding relaxation, including the weekend curfew on January 21.

    Basavaraj Bommai
    "On Friday, I will hold a meeting with experts, and will re-examine the curbs that have been enforced," he said.

    Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The COVID numbers are increasing, but it has not put a load on hospitals with very less admissions, attention should be given to OPD (Outpatient Department), with all this, let's see what experts have to say."

    Asked whether the weekend curfew will be withdrawn, the CM maintained that all those things will be decided after consulting the experts and going through their report.

    He said based on the trends in different countries and states, experts have estimated that the cases may peak in the state by January end and February first week.

    To a question, why discussion on relaxing curbs when the cases are expected to peak, he said, "the general feeling that it (infection) is like a flu, and not much hospitalization is taking place, so day-to-day activities can be allowed by following COVID rules. Experts are examining it, they will place things before us on Friday. Following which we will make a decision."

    With surge in cases, the Karnataka government had last week decided to extend the existing COVID curbs such as night curfew and the weekend curfew till the end of January.

    Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 13:15 [IST]
    X