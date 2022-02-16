YouTube
    Bappi Lahiri passes away at age of 69

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 16: Veteran music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai today.

    He was known for composing songs for popular movies such as Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Chalte Chalte and Sharaabi. The last song in Bollywood was in 2020 for the movie Baaghi 3.

    He was fondly known as Bappi da. Apart from his love for music he was also known for his fondness for gold. Last year, he was admitted at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

