YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bank Strike on 28 and 29 March | Bank Strike Date and Time: List of Banks Which Are Closed

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Banks throughout the nation will stay closed for 4 consecutive days within the final week of March as various employees' unions have called for a two-day strike on March 28-29.

    Bank Strike on 28 and 29 March | Bank Strike Date and Time: List of Banks Which Are Closed

    The country's largest lender State Bank of India has said that banking services may get impacted.

    SBI said it has been advised by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) have served a notice about their decision to go on a nationwide strike.

    Banking services are likely to be affected due to the strike called by the bank unions, due to which the common people may have to face a lot of difficulties.

    SBI to stay open

    SBI has made crucial preparations to make sure regular functioning of its branches and workplaces in the course of the strike days. However it's feared that the work within the financial institution could also be affected to some extent because of the strike.

    "We are going to strive our greatest that it doesn't trigger any drawback in getting providers to the frequent folks," SBI mentioned.

    The strike has been called to oppose the government's move to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

    More BANK STRIKE News  

    Read more about:

    bank strike

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 14:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X