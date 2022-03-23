Bank Strike on 16 and 17 December: List of Banks which are closed

Bank Strike on 28 and 29 March | Bank Strike Date and Time: List of Banks Which Are Closed

New Delhi, Mar 23: Banks throughout the nation will stay closed for 4 consecutive days within the final week of March as various employees' unions have called for a two-day strike on March 28-29.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India has said that banking services may get impacted.

SBI said it has been advised by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) have served a notice about their decision to go on a nationwide strike.

Banking services are likely to be affected due to the strike called by the bank unions, due to which the common people may have to face a lot of difficulties.

SBI to stay open

SBI has made crucial preparations to make sure regular functioning of its branches and workplaces in the course of the strike days. However it's feared that the work within the financial institution could also be affected to some extent because of the strike.

"We are going to strive our greatest that it doesn't trigger any drawback in getting providers to the frequent folks," SBI mentioned.

The strike has been called to oppose the government's move to privatise public sector banks and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 14:32 [IST]